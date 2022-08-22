Chinese city shortens mall hours due to heat-induced power shortages

The Chinese city of Chongqing is shortening the opening hours of its malls from Monday due to an "urgent" power supply situation caused by a recent heatwave, the government said in a notice dated Aug 21.

The measures mean dozens of shopping malls in districts across the southwestern city must adjust their business hours to 4-9 pm to "ensure the safe and orderly supply of power and ensure the basic needs of the masses", the Chongqing Economic And Information Commission said.