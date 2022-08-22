    বাংলা

    Chinese city shortens mall hours due to heat-induced power shortages

    Chongqing is shortening the opening hours of its malls from Monday due to an ‘urgent’ power supply situation caused by a recent heatwave

    Reuters
    Published : 22 August 2022, 06:01 AM
    Updated : 22 August 2022, 06:20 AM

    The Chinese city of Chongqing is shortening the opening hours of its malls from Monday due to an "urgent" power supply situation caused by a recent heatwave, the government said in a notice dated Aug 21.

    The measures mean dozens of shopping malls in districts across the southwestern city must adjust their business hours to 4-9 pm to "ensure the safe and orderly supply of power and ensure the basic needs of the masses", the Chongqing Economic And Information Commission said.

    The measures will continue until further word from the authorities based on the temperature and supply and demand situation, the notice said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Veteran Hong Kong democrat granted bail in major national security case
    Hong Kong democrat gets bail in national security case
    Albert Ho, 70, led the city's largest opposition group, the Democratic Party, and is a lawyer who runs his own law firm
    Australia PM to release report into predecessor's secret ministries on Tuesday
    Australia PM to release report on secret ministries
    Albanese said he will release a report from the solicitor general on his predecessor Morrison being secretly sworn into five ministries
    As Japanese manufacturing fades, a factory town fights to stay alive
    As Japanese manufacturing fades, a factory town fights to stay alive
    Home to about 6,000 firms, the city of Higashiosaka is emblematic of how such forces are pushing Japan's small manufacturers toward a tipping point
    New Zealand to temporarily boost worker intake amid shortfall
    New Zealand to temporarily boost worker intake
    New Zealand will make temporary changes to immigration rules, a minister said on Sunday, aiming to lure 12,000 workers over the next year

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher