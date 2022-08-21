    বাংলা

    Australia PM could launch inquiry into secret ministries saga

    Scott Morrison, who stepped down as leader of the Liberal Party after losing a general election in May, was secretly sworn in to five key ministries during the pandemic

    Reuters
    Published : 21 August 2022, 03:34 AM
    Updated : 21 August 2022, 03:34 AM

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday said his government could consider an inquiry into former Prime Minister Scott Morrison being secretly sworn into key ministries during the coronavirus pandemic.

    Morrison, who stepped down as leader of the Liberal Party after losing a general election in May, was secretly sworn in to five key ministries during the pandemic, which represented an unprecedented assumption of powers, it emerged this week.

    The action has drawn criticism from the Labour government and Morrison's own party, but the former prime minister has defended the moves on the basis that he felt responsibility for the nation in the pandemic was his alone.

    On Sunday, Albanese said the government would receive advice on Monday from the Solicitor General, the country's second highest law officer, on the legality of Morrison's actions.

    Albanese indicated the government would also consider an inquiry and reforms to ensure the actions could not be repeated.

    "We'll examine all of those issues after we receive the Solicitor General's advice. I am running a proper cabinet government, that has proper processes, and we'll give full consideration to it," Albanese told Sky News television.

    He said while the Solicitor General would advise on legal issues, there also were broader issues that needed to be probed.

    "There's separate questions about the functioning of our democracy, about conventions and whether any conventions have been overturned, and whether there's a need for any reforms required to ensure that something like this can never happen again," the prime minister said.

    Albanese has previously said Morrison had attacked the Westminster system of government by secretly appointing himself to the portfolios, which included home affairs, treasury, health, finance and resources between 2020 and 2021.

    Morrison has said he did not "take over" the ministries, after being sworn in by the governor general, and no ministers were interfered with except on one occasion, where he rejected a resources project.

    RELATED STORIES
    New Zealand faces 'big task' in recovering from heavy rains, floods
    New Zealand faces 'big task' in recovering from floods
    Last week's rains in northern and central areas forced more than 500 people from their homes, making some uninhabitable
    Japan considers deploying long-range missiles to counter China: Yomiuri
    Japan considers deploying missiles to counter China
    The missiles would be existing arms modified to extend their range from 100 km to 1,000 km, the Yomiuri newspaper said
    Taiwan says China continuing military activities nearby
    China continuing military activities: Taiwan
    Seventeen aircraft and five ships were detected operating around the island
    Rains pounding New Zealand ease but more forced from homes
    Rains pounding New Zealand ease
    Torrential rains eased in northern and central regions after four days of downpours forced hundreds of people from their homes

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher