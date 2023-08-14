North Korea's Kim orders boosting missile production to prepare for war

Kim noted an "important goal to dramatically increase" missile production capacity to meet the needs of the expanded and strengthened frontline military units, KCNA said.

"The qualitative levels of war preparations depend on the development of the munitions industry, and the factory has a tremendous responsibility in accelerating our military's war preparations," he was quoted as saying.

At other plants, Kim inspected and drove a new utility combat armoured vehicle, and praised recent progress in modernising production lines for large-caliber multiple rocket launcher rounds, KCNA said.

There was a "very urgent need" to "exponentially increase" the production of such rockets to strengthen frontline artillery units, he said.

"Our army must thoroughly secure overwhelming military power and solid readiness to handle any war at any time, so that the enemy does not dare to use force, and would be annihilated if it does," Kim said.

The South Korean and US militaries are expected to hold their Ulchi Freedom Guardian summer exercises this month, and North Korea has denounced them as a rehearsal for nuclear war.

The United States has accused North Korea of providing weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine, including artillery shells, shoulder-fired rockets and missiles.