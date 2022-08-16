Taiwan accuses China of exaggeration with islands footage

Taiwan accused China of exaggeration on Tuesday after the Chinese military published footage of the strategically located Penghu islands, where there is a major Taiwanese air base, saying it was not true Chinese forces had come near the islands.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has carried out military exercises around the island this month after a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was followed by five US lawmakers on Sunday and Monday.

The Chinese military unit responsible for the area adjacent to Taiwan, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command, released on Monday video of the Penghu islands, apparently taken by a Chinese air force aircraft.

Taiwan Air Force Vice Chief of Staff for Operations Tung Pei-lun told reporters in Taipei that this was Chinese information warfare, though he said he had no comment on who had taken the video.

"China used the exaggerated tricks of cognitive warfare to show how close it was to Penghu - which is not true," Tung said.