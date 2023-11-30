North Korea says it will not negotiate sovereignty with 'double-faced' US

North Korea said it would never negotiate its sovereignty with the United States, criticising Washington as "double-faced" for offering talks while ramping up military activities in the region, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior official, said the United States showed "extreme double standards" at this week's meeting of the UN Security Council over North Korea's recent launch of its first spy satellite.

The meeting set the stage for a rare, public spat between US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and North Korean Ambassador Kim Song, both arguing that their countries' military activities are defensive.

Kim Yo Jong said Thomas-Greenfield highlighted efforts to reopen talks with North Korea even as she lacked "justifiable ground" for denying its sovereign right to space development.

The United States and South Korea have condemned the satellite launch as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions banning North Korea's use of ballistic missile technology.