China state media races to plant presence in Nauru after switch from Taiwan

A reporter from Xinhua landed in Nauru on Wednesday, the first from China's official news agency to step foot on the remote Pacific Islands nation after it ditched Taiwan for China, as Chinese state media raced to build up its local presence.

On the tiny island nation, which has a land area of just 21.1 sq km (8.1 sq miles), China's state television CCTV has moved even more quickly, filing its first report from Nauru on the same day when Nauru said it would no longer recognise Taiwan as a country and instead would re-establish ties with China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

With the Nauru presidential office in the background, a CCTV reporter on Monday said Nauru had severed its "so-called diplomatic relations" with Taiwan and recognised the government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China.