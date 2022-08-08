Air traffic around Taiwan returning to normal despite new Chinese drills

Air traffic around Taiwan is gradually returning to normal after airspace surrounding the island reopened, Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications said on Monday, although China later announced fresh military drills in the area.

China last week deployed scores of planes and fired live missiles near during military exercises sparked by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

The drills led some airlines to cancel flights to Taipei and to alter flight paths between Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia to avoid the affected area.

Beijing-issued notices to airmen (NOTAM) had declared temporary danger areas for airlines to avoid during the exercises that encircled much of Taiwan. The final NOTAM covering a section of airspace east of the island expired on Monday at 0200 GMT and was not extended.