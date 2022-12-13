Australia gunfight kills six, including two police

Six people including two police officers were killed in a gunfight at a remote property in Australia's Queensland state, authorities said on Tuesday, after police visited the place to investigate reports of a missing person.

Initial information indicated the officers were shot by two armed offenders on Monday evening when they approached the residence on the property in Wieambilla, about 300 km (186 miles) northwest of Queensland's capital Brisbane, state police said in a statement.

After specialist officers and air support responded to a siege situation at the property, three offenders including a woman were shot dead, the police said.

A member of the public was also killed while two other police officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.