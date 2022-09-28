    বাংলা

    Restaurant fire kills 17 in northeastern China

    Three people were also injured in the blaze that broke out in a small diner in the city

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Sept 2022, 12:23 PM
    Updated : 28 Sept 2022, 12:23 PM

    A restaurant fire killed 17 people in the northeastern Chinese city of Changchun on Wednesday, state television channel CCTV reported.

    Three people were also injured in the blaze that broke out in a small diner at 12:40 pm (0440 GMT) in the city, the capital of Jilin province, the report added.

    The cause of the accident is under investigation, and all the injured had been taken to hospital, CCTV said.

