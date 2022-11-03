Why is North Korea testing so many missiles?

NUCLEAR TEST?

North Korea began its record year of tests before the allies had resumed major drills, and its response to the latest exercises suggests it may be setting the stage for something bigger, some analysts said.

"(The) launches were not the usual response to allied exercises," Mount said of Pyongyang's unprecedented firing of 23 missiles on Wednesday. "They were calibrated escalate tensions. If North Korea prefers to conduct a nuclear test in a crisis, it is well on its way to manufacturing one."

North Korea has completed all the technical preparations for a nuclear test - its first since 2017 - according to South Korean and US officials.

Mount said Kim may prefer to conduct a nuclear test amid heightened tensions for several reasons, including increasing the impact of the test, shaping how the United States and its allies perceive the test, diluting the international response, or helping Pyongyang assuage China. Beijing dislikes nuclear tests on its doorstep but has also blamed Washington and Seoul for exacerbating the situation.

"In terms of politics and diplomacy, Kim's focus is on pressing the United States ahead of its midterm elections into withdrawing hostile policies by emphasising to voters that the Biden administration's North Korea policy has failed," said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

Kim also wants to bolster internal support for his government during economic hardship at home and demonstrate that when it comes to the Korean peninsula issues, he is in the driver’s seat, Yang said.

"Kim would likely be seeking to earn tacit recognition as a nuclear weapons state and negotiate nuclear disarmament with the United States by making North Korea's denuclearization an unrealistic goal," said Park Won-gon, a professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.