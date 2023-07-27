    বাংলা

    Typhoon Doksuri shuts businesses, grounds flights in Taiwan

    At one point Doksuri was a super typhoon, but lost some of its strength after it lashed the coastline of the northern Philippines killing five people

    Reuters
    Published : 27 July 2023, 03:46 AM
    Updated : 27 July 2023, 03:46 AM

    Southern Taiwan on Thursday shut businesses and schools while airlines cancelled hundreds of flights amid warnings of landslides and floods as Typhoon Doksuri churned past the island en route to China where it will make landfall later this week.

    As of 10:15 am Typhoon Doksuri, categorised at the second-strongest typhoon level by Taiwan's weather bureau, headed towards the southern Taiwan Strait with maximum winds of 191 km (118 miles) per hour.

    At one point Doksuri was a super typhoon, but lost some of its strength after it lashed the coastline of the northern Philippines on Wednesday, bursting banks of rivers and leaving thousands without electricity.

    Doksuri killed five people in the Philippines, according to the country's disaster agency.

    Taiwan's weather bureau issued wind and rain warnings on Thursday for the southern and eastern part of the island, including the major port city of Kaohsiung where businesses and schools were closed and landslide warnings issued.

    All domestic flights and ferry lines were suspended in Taiwan while more than 100 international flights were cancelled or delayed. Railway services between southern and eastern Taiwan were shut.

    More than 5,700 people were evacuated as a precaution, mostly in the mountainous southern and eastern Taiwan, where more than 0.7 metres of rainfall was recorded in some areas and up to 1 metre of rain was forecast.

    The storm had cut power from more than 49,000 households across Taiwan but the majority of them had since been restored.

    "Typhoon Doksuri should not be underestimated," Kaohsiung city mayor Chen Chi-mai said in a Facebook post late on Wednesday.

    "The police and military force will assist in the effort of forced evacuation if needed," he said, pointing threats by torrential rain in mountainous areas.

    Braving occasional showers and winds, Taiwan's armed forces pressed ahead with a large-scale anti-landing drill on a beach near the major Taipei Port just outside the capital, simulating the repulsion of an enemy force with ground troops and tanks amid high military tensions with neighbouring China.

    The storm has disrupted parts of Taiwan's main annual Han Kuang exercises and air-raid drills that started on Monday, as authorities cancelled some exercises citing safety concerns and the need to make preparations for the typhoon.

    RELATED STORIES
    Empty streets are seen during the annual evacuation drill in Taipei, Taiwan Jul 24, 2023. REUTERS
    China, Taiwan brace for impact as typhoon Doksuri nears
    The typhoon is expected to make landfall on the Chinese mainland somewhere between Fujian and Guangdong provinces on Friday
    A man watches the waves at the seaside as Typhoon Talim approaches, in Hong Kong, China, Jul 17, 2023.
    Typhoon Talim leaves behind crushed vehicles, beached whale in southern China
    The storm is expected to weaken further and dissipate as it moves northwesterly into northern Vietnam later on Tuesday
    A man watches the waves at the seaside as Typhoon Talim approaches, in Hong Kong, China, Jul 17, 2023.
    Typhoon Talim expected to smash into China late Monday
    The storm prompts Chinese authorities to cancel flights, suspend high-speed trains and order people to stay at home
    A Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet performs a flying display at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, Jun 21, 2023.
    German coalition at odds over fighter jet sale to Saudi
    A deal struck by Riyadh and BAE Systems five years ago for the arms maker to supply 48 such jets was put on hold due to the war in Yemen

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen