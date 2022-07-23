July 23 2022

    বাংলা

    Shinzo Abe's suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation

    An unemployed 41-year-old has been identified as the suspect who gunned down the former Japanese PM at a campaign speech

    Reuters
    Published : 23 July 2022, 8:53 AM
    Updated : 23 July 2022, 8:53 AM

    The suspected assassin of Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will undergo psychiatric evaluation until later this year, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

    Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, has been identified by police as the suspect who approached Abe at a campaign speech on a street corner on Jul 8 and opened fire with a handmade gun.

    A court in Nara in western Japan, where the suspect lived and the shooting occurred, granted prosecutors' request that Yamagami be held for psychiatric examination, the Nikkei and other media reported.

    Nara prosecutors could not be reached for comment outside business hours.

    The evaluation will last until Nov 29, the Nikkei said, and will determine whether or not Yamagami will be indicted for shooting.

    RELATED STORIES
    China's Xinjiang warns of floods, cotton risks amid sizzling heatwaves
    China's Xinjiang warns of floods, cotton risks amid heatwaves
    Heatwaves sweeping across the region accelerate the pace of glacial melt, posing hazards for its vast cotton production
    Thai minister backtracks on spyware admission as government denies Pegasus use
    Thai minister backtracks on spyware admission
    Under questioning from opposition lawmakers alleging the use of Israeli-made Pegasus spyware, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn says he is aware surveillance software is bei ...
    Japan decides to hold ex-PM Abe's state funeral on Sept 27
    Japan decides to hold ex-PM Abe's state funeral on Sept 27
    The funeral will be held at the Nippon Budokan, an arena originally built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games
    2.5 seconds that sealed Shinzo Abe's fatal security lapses
    Bodyguards could have saved Shinzo Abe if they shielded him or removed him from the line of fire in the 2.5 seconds between a missed first shot and a second round of gunfire that fatally wounded him, ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher