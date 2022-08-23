China battles forest fires as fears linger over harvest

The southwestern Chinese regions of Chonqging and Sichuan were battling fires on Tuesday as they awaited a long-anticipated drop in temperatures over the next week, but the country's important autumn harvest remained under serious threat.

Officials warned this month that temperatures were rising faster in China than in the rest of the world and a record-breaking heatwave has raised concern about its ability to adapt to rapid climate change and conserve already scarce water resources.

Satellite images showed Poyang Lake, which usually takes in floodwaters from the Yangtze River over the summer, at a fraction of its normal size for the time of year, reducing drinking water supplies for nearby communities, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Water from the Three Gorges and Danjiangkou reservoirs had already been released to alleviate downstream shortages, the broadcaster said.