North Korea's Kim gives Russia defence minister tour of arms expo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday, state media KCNA reported, giving him a tour of a defence expo featuring Pyongyang's banned ballistic missiles as both sides pledged to boost ties.

Shoigu handed Kim a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the report said. Kim in turn thanked Putin for sending a military delegation led by Shoigu, adding the meeting deepened the "strategic and traditional" relations between North Korea and Russia.

The Russian delegation and a Chinese delegation including Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong arrived in North Korea this week for the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War celebrated in North Korea as "Victory Day."

The groups are the first such prominent public visitors to North Korea since the start of the pandemic, and arrive as Pyongyang looks to deepen its ties with Beijing and Moscow, finding common ground in their rivalries with Washington.