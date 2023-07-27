    বাংলা

    North Korea's Kim gives Russia defence minister tour of arms expo

    Defence Minister Shoigu handed Kim a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Hyunsu Yim, Reuters
    Published : 27 July 2023, 03:16 AM
    Updated : 27 July 2023, 03:16 AM

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday, state media KCNA reported, giving him a tour of a defence expo featuring Pyongyang's banned ballistic missiles as both sides pledged to boost ties.

    Shoigu handed Kim a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the report said. Kim in turn thanked Putin for sending a military delegation led by Shoigu, adding the meeting deepened the "strategic and traditional" relations between North Korea and Russia.

    The Russian delegation and a Chinese delegation including Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong arrived in North Korea this week for the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War celebrated in North Korea as "Victory Day."

    The groups are the first such prominent public visitors to North Korea since the start of the pandemic, and arrive as Pyongyang looks to deepen its ties with Beijing and Moscow, finding common ground in their rivalries with Washington.

    Kim led Shoigu on a tour of a defence exhibition being held to mark the war anniversary displaying newly developed weapons and military equipment, KCNA said.

    "Kim Jong Un shared with Sergei Shoigu comments on the worldwide trend of weaponry development and its strategy," KCNA said.

     Photographs published by KCNA showed Kim and his guests touring a large exhibition hall displaying some of the North's ballistic missiles lying on multi-axle transporter launchers. Another image showed what analysts said appeared to be a new drone.

    North Korea is banned from developing weapons that use ballistic missile technology by United Nations Security Council resolutions, backed in previous years by the council's permanent members including Russia and China.

    North Korea has backed the Kremlin over its war with Ukraine and has shipped weapons including infantry rockets and missiles in support of Russia's war, the White House has said.

    North Korea denies it has conducted arms transactions with Russia.

    Separately Kim hosted China's Li Hongzhong who handed Kim a personal letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping, KCNA said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Commanders of the Korean People's Army visit the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 25, 2023 in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.
    N Korea to welcome China, Russia with military display after pandemic isolation
    N Korea's first known foreign delegations' visit since the COVID-19 pandemic comes as it, China and Russia find common ground in their rivalries with US and the West
    Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with heads of security services in Moscow, Russia, June 26, 2023.
    Russian military delegation arrives in N Korea to join Chinese
    Russia's Defence Ministry said it had been invited by its North Korean counterpart and would attend the Victory Day events
    Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam March 2, 2019.
    N Korea accuses US of repeatedly entering its economic zone
    The Pentagon earlier brushed aside Pyongyang's accusations of airspace violations and said the US military had adhered to international law
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, March 1, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    N Korea's Kim vows to 'hold hands' with Putin
    Kim made the pledge in a message to Putin marking Russia's National Day, defending his decision to invade Ukraine and displaying "full support and solidarity"

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen