July 23 2022

    বাংলা

    China's Xinjiang warns of floods, cotton risks amid sizzling heatwaves

    Heatwaves sweeping across the region accelerate the pace of glacial melt, posing hazards for its vast cotton production

    Reuters
    Published : 23 July 2022, 6:4 AM
    Updated : 23 July 2022, 6:4 AM

    China's Xinjiang on Saturday warned of more flash floods and mudslides and risks to agriculture as heatwaves swept across the region, accelerating the pace of glacial melt and posing hazards for its vast cotton production.

    China has been baked by above-normal summer heat since June, with some meteorologists blaming climate change. The excessively hot weather has driven up the demand for electricity to cool homes, offices and factories. In agricultural regions, drought has been a concern.

    Xinjiang's latest heatwaves have been particularly long-lasting and widespread, Chen Chunyan, chief expert at the Xinjiang Meteorological Observatory, told state media.

    She noted the extreme weather in the south and east of the region, more than twice the size of France, has already lasted for about 10 days.

    Ruoqiang in the southeast of Xinjiang activated a red alert - the highest in a three-tier heat warning system - on Friday evening, forecasting temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) or more for the next 24 hours.

    In 2015, a local news portal reported 50.3C at a weather station near Ayding, a dry lake in Xinjiang's Turpan Depression.

    "Continued high temperature has accelerated glacial melting in mountainous areas, and caused natural disasters such as flash floods, mudslides, and landslides in many places," Chen said.

    The China Meteorological Administration said a day earlier that the glacial melting in Xinjiang poses a high risk of dam failure on a tributary of the Aksu River near China's border with Kyrgyzstan.

    Mostly known for its deserts, Xinjiang is also home to long mountain ranges along its borders, including the Tian Shan mountains, the Pamirs, the Kunlun mountains and the Karakoram, which have become increasingly popular for Chinese tourists amid COVID-19 restrictions on international travel.

    Such heatwaves could also impact crops, especially cotton, Chen cautioned.

    Xinjiang accounts for the production of about 20% of the world's cotton, a water-thirsty crop. By some estimates, 20,000 litres of water is needed to produce 1 kilogramme of cotton, enough for one T-shirt and a pair of jeans.

    Xinjiang is not suffering alone. Another round of extreme temperatures is expected to affect some 20 provinces.

    Coastal provinces and the financial capital of Shanghai are expected to be the most affected, with temperatures as high as 39C expected on Saturday, said the National Meteorological Center.

    RELATED STORIES
    Shinzo Abe's suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation
    Abe's suspected assassin to undergo psych evaluation
    An unemployed 41-year-old has been identified as the suspect who gunned down the former Japanese PM at a campaign speech
    Thai minister backtracks on spyware admission as government denies Pegasus use
    Thai minister backtracks on spyware admission
    Under questioning from opposition lawmakers alleging the use of Israeli-made Pegasus spyware, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn says he is aware surveillance software is bei ...
    Japan decides to hold ex-PM Abe's state funeral on Sept 27
    Japan decides to hold ex-PM Abe's state funeral on Sept 27
    The funeral will be held at the Nippon Budokan, an arena originally built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games
    2.5 seconds that sealed Shinzo Abe's fatal security lapses
    Bodyguards could have saved Shinzo Abe if they shielded him or removed him from the line of fire in the 2.5 seconds between a missed first shot and a second round of gunfire that fatally wounded him, ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher