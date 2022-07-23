China's Xinjiang warns of floods, cotton risks amid sizzling heatwaves

In 2015, a local news portal reported 50.3C at a weather station near Ayding, a dry lake in Xinjiang's Turpan Depression.

"Continued high temperature has accelerated glacial melting in mountainous areas, and caused natural disasters such as flash floods, mudslides, and landslides in many places," Chen said.

The China Meteorological Administration said a day earlier that the glacial melting in Xinjiang poses a high risk of dam failure on a tributary of the Aksu River near China's border with Kyrgyzstan.

Mostly known for its deserts, Xinjiang is also home to long mountain ranges along its borders, including the Tian Shan mountains, the Pamirs, the Kunlun mountains and the Karakoram, which have become increasingly popular for Chinese tourists amid COVID-19 restrictions on international travel.

Such heatwaves could also impact crops, especially cotton, Chen cautioned.

Xinjiang accounts for the production of about 20% of the world's cotton, a water-thirsty crop. By some estimates, 20,000 litres of water is needed to produce 1 kilogramme of cotton, enough for one T-shirt and a pair of jeans.

Xinjiang is not suffering alone. Another round of extreme temperatures is expected to affect some 20 provinces.

Coastal provinces and the financial capital of Shanghai are expected to be the most affected, with temperatures as high as 39C expected on Saturday, said the National Meteorological Center.