Typhoon Lan makes landfall in Japan, thousands told to seek safety

Nearly 900 flights in Japan were cancelled and 240,000 people were ordered to move to safety as a slow-moving typhoon made landfall early on Tuesday, cutting off power to tens of thousands of homes.

Typhoon Lan, approaching from the Pacific Ocean, made landfall at the southern tip of Wakayama prefecture, some 400 km (250 miles) southwest of Tokyo, lashing much of central and western Japan with heavy rain and powerful winds.

Authorities issued flood and landslide warnings, and some tornadoes formed.

Authorities said they had set up evacuation centres in safe buildings and high ground for residents across 11 prefectures whom the Fire and Disaster Management Agency told to seek shelter.

As well as the disruption to flights, the dangerous rain and wind forced the closure of some roads and the suspension of dozens of train services.