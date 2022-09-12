Deaths from Papua New Guinea earthquake rise to seven

The death toll from a "significant" earthquake that struck Papua New Guinea on Sunday has risen to seven, the Pacific island nation's police commissioner said, adding that it occurred deep below ground which limited damage.

An initial earthquake of 7.6 magnitude struck the Markham Valley at 9:46am on Sunday, followed by a 5.0 magnitude earthquake 70 km (45 miles) north an hour later, Commissioner of Police David Manning said in a statement on Monday.

The two earthquakes were reported at a depth of 90 km and 101 km underground, he said.