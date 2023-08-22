Japan, South Korea criticise North Korea satellite launch plan

North Korea launched a satellite on May 31 that ended up plunging into the sea. The new Chollima-1 launcher failed because of instability in the engine and fuel system, state news agency KCNA reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called on North Korea to halt any planned launches and said Japan was preparing its PAC-3 missile defence system and gathering information.

"A launch would be extremely regrettable," he told reporters.

South Korea's Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, urged the North to drop the planned launch, calling it a "clear illegal act" against UN sanctions banning its use of ballistic missile technology.

"It cannot be justified no matter what excuse North Korea makes," the ministry said in a statement

TECHNICAL PROGRESS?

The May satellite launch was the nuclear-armed state's sixth such attempt, and the first since 2016, aimed at puttingits first spy satellite into orbit to monitor US military activities.

It prompted emergency alerts and brief evacuation warnings in parts of South Korea and Japan but no danger or damage was reported.