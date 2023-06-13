    বাংলা

    Fewer than half of Australians back Indigenous panel, poll shows

    Indigenous Australians, who form 3.2% of a population of 26m, fare poorly on yardsticks such as health, education and imprisonment rates

    Reuters
    Published : 13 June 2023, 06:06 AM
    Updated : 13 June 2023, 06:06 AM

    Fewer than half of Australians back the inclusion of an Indigenous advisory panel in the constitution, in a plan set to face a referendum this year, a newspaper poll showed on Tuesday, down from 53% in May.

    The poll comes ahead of a crucial senate vote on changing the constitution to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people and include a committee in parliament to advise the government on matters affecting Indigenous people.

    Published by the Sydney Morning Herald, the poll showed that 49% of respondents supported the change, down from 53% in May, while 51% said they were opposed to it.

    A majority of voters in the three states of northeastern Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia are now voting against the change, it found.

    "We always knew that this campaign was going to be very difficult," the Yes campaign's Dean Parkin told Sky News after the result.

    "Referendums aren't easy to win so we knew that the numbers were going to tighten over time."

    The government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been backing the referendum, on which it has staked significant political capital, while top sporting codes and several major companies have also supported the campaign.

    Indigenous Australians, who form 3.2% of a population of 26 million, fare poorly on yardsticks such as health, education and imprisonment rates. They do not figure in the constitution and were not officially counted in the population until the 1960s.

    A newspoll survey published last week also found that fewer than half of all Australians supported the referendum.

    But another poll published on Tuesday showed support holding steady for the Indigenous "Voice to Parliament", as the panel is called.

    The Guardian Essential poll of 1,123 voters found 60% of respondents backed the panel, up one point from the previous survey, with 40% opposed.

    The referendum legislation cleared its first parliamentary hurdle last month. It will go through the current senate session before the government sets a date for the vote.

    RELATED STORIES
    A shopper holds items and looks at others on sale at a clothing retail store in central Sydney, Australia, March 19, 2017.
    Australian businesses, consumers at risk of sharp slowdown ahead
    A survey from National Australia Bank (NAB) that is closely watched by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) showed its index of business conditions fell by a sizeable seven points to +8 in May
    A Chinese flag is seen near surveillance cameras outside the Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court, where Australian journalist Cheng Lei is expected to face trial on state secrets charges, in Beijing, China March 31, 2022.
    Australian journo nears 1,000 days in detention in China
    Cheng, 48, has yet to receive a verdict after facing trial more than a year ago in a closed court in the Chinese capital
    Move Forward Party leader, Pita Limjaroenrat looks on during a press conference following a meeting with coalition partners in Bangkok, Thailand, May 18, 2023.
    Thailand poll body to investigate PM frontrunner Pita
    Pita Limjaroenrat will be investigated over whether he was qualified to run in last month's election, a top official said
    A costumer counts money before buying tangerines in a green grocery store, as Argentines struggle amid rising inflation, in Buenos Aires, Argentina May 11, 2023.
    Argentina inflation seen hitting 149% this year
    The annual inflation forecast is above the 126% expected in the previous poll conducted by the country’s central bank

    Opinion

    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps