Millions in China's Chengdu thrown into extended COVID lockdown

"Many people aren't taking it seriously. In some neighbourhoods, people secretly meet up to play mah-jong, while some refuse to do the tests scheduled early in the morning."

'MINIMISE TRAVEL'

China has been battling to contain the highly transmissible Omicron variant, imposing lockdowns of various degrees to stop its spread.

Shanghai was locked down in April and May while Xian, Shenzhen and Guiyang have also undergone lockdowns and restrictions.

Guizhou-Cloud Big Data Industry, a state-owned firm that manages Apple's AAPL.O cloud services data centre in Guiyang, said in a statement that many employees were living and working on site, away from their families.

"Every employee sees this chance to participate in this great war as his honor and pride!" the company said on Wednesday.

Japanese brokerage and investment bank Nomura said that, as of Tuesday, 49 Chinese cities had various levels of lockdowns or control measures, with an estimated 291.7 million people affected, up from 161.3 million the previous week.

Those people accounted for 20.7% of China's population and come from areas that contribute 24.5% of its gross domestic product, Nomura said.

Chinese stocks edged lower on Thursday, defying a rally in other Asian markets as COVID clouded the economic outlook.

Nationwide, China found 1,439 new infections on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said. Cases have been reported in every region and province in recent weeks.

Cities have urged residents to refrain from non-essential trips in the run-up to a week-long National Day holiday at the beginning of October and a Communist Party Congress in mid-October, when President Xi Jinping is widely expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as leader.

"The general public is encouraged to celebrate the National Day holiday where they are and minimise travel to other cities," an official at China's health authority told reporters on Thursday.