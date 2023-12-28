    বাংলা

    China pressures influential Taiwanese band ahead of elections

    Rock band Mayday was asked to publicly voice support for Beijing's claims that democratically governed Taiwan is part of China

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Dec 2023, 06:18 AM
    Updated : 28 Dec 2023, 06:18 AM

    China has pressured an influential Taiwanese rock band called Mayday to make pro-China comments ahead of Taiwan's key elections next month, according to sources with direct knowledge of the situation and a Taiwan security note reviewed by Reuters. 

    China's National Radio and Television Administration had asked Mayday to publicly voice support for Beijing's claims that democratically governed Taiwan is part of China and to join China's "media propaganda on Taiwan," according to the internal Taiwan security note reviewed by Reuters. 

    The note from earlier this month cited intelligence on Chinese government activities gathered by Taiwan authorities.

    Mayday are among the most successful Taiwanese artists in China, a market that has become increasingly challenging for Taiwanese celebrities as Beijing steps up its political pressure to assert its sovereignty claims. 

    Two Taiwan security officials looking into the matter said to pressure the rock stars, the Chinese authorities in December announced an investigation against Mayday, following allegations on Chinese social media that the band had lip synched during one of their recent concerts in China. 

    Mayday's management company, B'in Music, did not respond to requests for comment. B'in Music has previously denied allegations of lip syncing during the band's November tour in China, where the practice is prohibited.

    China's Publicity Department, which oversees the radio and television administration, and China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to requests for comment. 

    A source with direct knowledge of the situation, who requested anonymity, said Chinese authorities asked the band to provide unspecified "political service" but the rock stars did not agree to the request.

    In response, the person said, authorities threatened the band with the lip syncing probe and a fine. 

    "They will have to pay up if they do not cooperate," the person said. 

    The investigation's findings and any penalties for Mayday have not yet been made public.

    The two Taiwan officials, citing intelligence gathered by Taiwan, said the campaign was led by China's Publicity Department in a move to sway voters ahead of Taiwan's Jan 13 presidential and legislative elections. 

    By doing so the Chinese authorities believe they could "sway the youth vote in Taiwan," one of the officials said. 

    They described the scale of the cross-department campaign against Mayday as "unprecedented", which involved coverage on the lip syncing allegations by the Chinese Communist Party's official newspaper the People's Daily, state broadcaster CCTV, and the official Xinhua News Agency. 

    The Procuratorate Daily, run by China's Supreme People's Procuratorate, also published an article in December describing lip syncing as an act of fraud punishable by Chinese laws and urging regulators to step up supervision. 

    Taiwan officials have repeatedly warned in recent months that Beijing is trying new methods to interfere in the elections and get electors to vote for pro-China candidates. That have included trade sanctions, exchange activities with Taiwan politicians and military moves. 

    Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own and has increased military and political pressure to force the island to accept its sovereignty, frames the elections as a choice between "peace and war", calling the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)dangerous separatists and urging Taiwanese to make the "right choice". 

    China has in recent years ramped up pressure on Taiwanese celebrities, international groups and companies to refer to Taiwan as being part of China, to the anger of Taiwan's government and many of its people. 

    One day before the presidential vote in 2016, a Taiwanese singer with a South Korean girl band publicly apologised for holding a Taiwan flag, prompting anger in Taiwan as it voted for its next president. 

    RELATED STORIES
    Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's vice president and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate arrives at an election campaign event in Kaohsiung, Taiwan Dec 22, 2023.
    Taiwan election is not only about China
    The candidates are exchanging blows over everything from property disputes to whether drinking whisky is out of touch, in a freewheeling display of the island's democracy
    Chess pieces are seen in front of displayed Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, Apr 11, 2023.
    China threatens more trade sanctions on Taiwan
    China, which views the self-ruled island as its own territory, has sought to force Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty claims
    Worshippers pray to the sea goddess Mazu at the Dajia Jenn Lann Temple in Dajia district of Taichung, Taiwan November 9, 2023.
    China wields Mazu 'peace goddess' religion as weapon in Taiwan election
    The Chinese Communist Party is ramping up exchanges with folk religious groups in rural Taiwan in an attempt to manipulate political opinion in Beijing's favour ahead of elections
    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during the Yushan Forum in Taipei, Taiwan October 11, 2023.
    Taiwan president offers aid to China after deadly quake
    Tensions between Taipei and Beijing, which views the democratically governed island as its own territory, have soared in the past four years

    Opinion

    US faces tough choices amid Red Sea crisis
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India