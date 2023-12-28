China pressures influential Taiwanese band ahead of elections

Mayday are among the most successful Taiwanese artists in China, a market that has become increasingly challenging for Taiwanese celebrities as Beijing steps up its political pressure to assert its sovereignty claims.

Two Taiwan security officials looking into the matter said to pressure the rock stars, the Chinese authorities in December announced an investigation against Mayday, following allegations on Chinese social media that the band had lip synched during one of their recent concerts in China.

Mayday's management company, B'in Music, did not respond to requests for comment. B'in Music has previously denied allegations of lip syncing during the band's November tour in China, where the practice is prohibited.

China's Publicity Department, which oversees the radio and television administration, and China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to requests for comment.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation, who requested anonymity, said Chinese authorities asked the band to provide unspecified "political service" but the rock stars did not agree to the request.