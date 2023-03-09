Is China exporting deflation?

Factory-gate prices stopped falling in China last month, but did not rise and in annual terms remain negative - a welcome piece of news on Thursday for Western central bankers who are starting to run into difficulty in heading off sticky inflation.

Relief wasn't immediate, as the figures were tinged by doubt on the robustness of China's consumption rebound, with inflation in the country also at its slowest in a year.

But with several months' data now published since the end of China's restrictive zero-COVID-19 stance, there's some weight behind analysts' contention that the reopening of the world's second-biggest economy won't set off a new inflationary pulse.