Putin, quoting Confucius, heaps praise on Xi

- Russian-Chinese trade turnover in 2022 rose to a record $190 billion.

What did Putin say in China's People's Daily? (Translation from Russian text supplied by the Kremlin)

"We are grateful for the balanced line of (China) in connection with the events taking place in Ukraine, for understanding their background and true causes. We welcome China's willingness to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis."

"Russia is open to a politico-diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. However, back in April 2022, the peace talks were by no means terminated by us. The future of the peace process depends solely on the readiness for a serious conversation, taking into account the prevailing geopolitical realities."

"I met Comrade Xi Jinping in March 2010, when he came to Moscow at the head of a representative Chinese delegation. Our first meeting was very businesslike and at the same time sincere and friendly. This style of communication personally impresses me deeply. I know that China attaches great importance to friendship and human relationships. It is no coincidence that the sage Confucius said: 'Isn’t it a joy when a friend comes from afar!' We in Russia also highly appreciate these qualities, for us a true friend is like a brother. In this, our peoples are very similar.

"A decade has passed, which by the standards of the history of our countries, bound by the ties of centuries–old traditions of good-neighbourliness and cooperation, is just a moment. During this time, a lot has changed in the world, and often not for the better, but the main thing has remained unchanged – a strong Russian-Chinese friendship, which is consistently strengthened for the benefit and in the interests of our countries and peoples."

"The 'collective West' clings more and more desperately to archaic dogmas, to its elusive dominance, putting the fate of entire states and peoples at stake. The course pursued by the United States of dual containment of Russia and China, as well as all those who do not succumb to American dictates, is becoming more acute and assertive. The architecture of international security and cooperation is being dismantled."