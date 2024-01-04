    বাংলা

    Taiwan spots more Chinese balloons, says one flew over island

    The potential for China to use balloons for spying became a global issue in February 2023 when the US shot down what it said was a Chinese surveillance balloon

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Jan 2024, 04:43 AM
    Updated : 4 Jan 2024, 04:43 AM

    Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected three more Chinese balloons flying across the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, and one of those flew over the island, the second day in a row it has reported such activity.

    The potential for China to use balloons for spying became a global issue in February 2023 when the United States shot down what it said was a Chinese surveillance balloon. China said the balloon was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray.

    Taiwan is on high alert for Chinese activities, both military and political, ahead of Jan. 13 presidential and parliamentary elections. It says China is exerting military and economic pressure in an attempt to interfere in the elections.

    China views the island as its own territory, a claim Taiwan's government rejects.

    Taiwan's defence ministry has since last month reported several instances of Chinese balloons flying over the sensitive Taiwan Strait, then crossing airspace to the island's north before vanishing.

    But this week alone it has reported two back-to-back incidents of balloons actually crossing the island.

    On Thursday in its daily update of Chinese military activity over the previous 24 hours, the ministry said three Chinese balloons had again flown over the strait, one of which crossed over the centre of Taiwan island before vanishing.

    The northerly balloon was spotted 45 nautical miles (83 km) north of Hsinchu, a city home to a Taiwanese air force base, while the other two flew just north of the Penghu islands, where there is another air base.

    However a map provided by the ministry showed only one balloon flying over Taiwan island.

    The ministry, which has previously said it believed they were mostly for weather monitoring, said it would not comment on what the latest balloons may have been used for.

    China's defence ministry last week declined to comment on the balloons.

    Over the past four years China has stepped up military activity around Taiwan and Chinese fighter jets and warships now regularly operate in the strait.

    RELATED STORIES
    Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's vice president and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate waves to supporters at an election campaign event in Taipei City, Taiwan January 3, 2024.
    'Hawkish' China military squeeze on Taiwan likely after election
    China has cast the Jan 13 presidential and parliamentary elections as a choice between war and peace, warning an attempt to push for Taiwan's formal independence means conflict
    Chess pieces are seen in front of displayed Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, Apr 11, 2023.
    China threatens more trade sanctions on Taiwan
    China, which views the self-ruled island as its own territory, has sought to force Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty claims
    A general view shows Kubura fishing port on Yonaguni island, Japan's westernmost inhabited island in Okinawa prefecture, Japan November 10, 2023.
    Japan's frontier islanders decry lack of plan to aid Taiwanese fleeing attack
    Concerned about the potential for conflict, Japan has embarked on its biggest defence build-up since World War Two
    Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration, Aug 6, 2022.
    Taiwan reports more Chinese military activity
    Democratically governed Taiwan has complained for the past four years of regular Chinese military patrols and drills near the island

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India