    বাংলা

    North Korea warns it may shoot down US spy planes violating its airspace

    There was no immediate response from the US military stationed in South Korea to a request for comment

    Reuters
    Published : 10 July 2023, 04:10 AM
    Updated : 10 July 2023, 04:10 AM

    North Korea accused the United States on Monday of violating its airspace by conducting surveillance flights and warned that, while Pyongyang was exercising restraint, such flights may be shot down.

    Provocative military actions by the United States were bringing the Korean peninsula closer to a nuclear conflict, said an unnamed spokesperson of North Korea's Ministry of National Defence in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

    The report also cited the use of US reconnaissance planes and drones and said Washington was escalating tensions by sending a nuclear submarine near the peninsula.

    "There is no guarantee that such a shocking accident as the downing of the US Air Force strategic reconnaissance plane will not happen" in waters east of Korea, the spokesperson said.

    The statement cited past incidents of the North shooting down or intercepting US aircraft at the border with South Korea and off the coast. North Korea has often complained about US surveillance flights near the peninsula.

    There was no immediate response from the US military stationed in South Korea to a request for comment.

    South Korea's military said North Korea's claim of airspace violation is not true. It said US air surveillance assets conduct routine reconnaissance flights around the peninsula, adding the allies work closely together to monitor the North.

    'NUCLEAR BLACKMAIL'

    The moves by the United States to introduce strategic nuclear assets to the Korean peninsula is "the most undisguised nuclear blackmail" against North Korea and regional countries and presents a grave threat to peace, KCNA said.

    "Whether the extreme situation, desired by nobody, is created or not on the Korean peninsula depends on the future action of the US, and if any sudden situation happens ... the US will be held totally accountable for it," it said.

    US and South Korean forces have been conducting air and navy drills this year that involved a US aircraft carrier and heavy bombers. A US nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine also made a port call at Busan in South Korea last month.

    The North's statement denounced what it called a US move to deploy a strategic nuclear submarine carrying nuclear warheads to the Korean peninsula for the first time since 1981.

    In April, the leaders of South Korea and the United States agreed a US Navy nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine will visit South Korea for the first time since the 1980s but no timetable has been given for such a visit.

    It was part of a plan to boost the deployment of American strategic assets aimed at a more effective response to North Korea's threats and weapons tests in defence of its ally South Korea.

    In June, a US B-52 strategic bomber took part in air military drills with South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's failed launch of a spy satellite at the end of May.

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said it was time to show "the international community’s determination to deter North Korea’s nuclear weapons program is stronger than North Korea’s desire to develop nuclear weapons,” in written comments to the Associated Press published on Monday.

    Yoon is scheduled to attend the NATO summit in Lithuania this week where he is expected to seek greater cooperation with NATO members over North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, his office has said.

    RELATED STORIES
    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech after a South Korea-US joint military drill at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea June 15, 2023.
    S Korea says retrieves wreckage of N Korean spy satellite
    The military last month recovered parts of the rocket used in the North's failed launch of its first military satellite, after the booster and payload crashed into the sea soon after takeoff
    Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki meets with his South Korean counterpart Choo Kyungho at a meeting in Tokyo, Japan Jul 29, 2023, in this handout photo released by Ministry of Finance Japan.
    Japan, S Korea revive currency swaps
    The deal is a symbolic but significant step as the countries' leaders seek to improve long-strained ties amid increasing geopolitical risks
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the release of the 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report at the State Department in Washington, DC, US, Jun 15, 2023.
    Blinken called S Korea to discuss China visit
    Blinken told South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin he had an honest, practical and constructive dialogue with the Chinese side
    People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what it called a space satellite toward the south, in Seoul, South Korea, May 31, 2023.
    N Korean satellite plunges into sea after rocket failure
    The new "Chollima-1" satellite launch rocket failed because of instability in the engine and fuel system, as the country targets launching a military satellite in June

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan