    Taiwan says Chinese aircraft, ships carry out attack simulation exercises

    Taiwan's defence ministry said several batches of Chinese aircraft were detected in the Taiwan Strait and some crossed the median line

    Reuters
    Published : 6 August 2022, 04:17 AM
    Updated : 6 August 2022, 04:17 AM

    Chinese aircraft and ships carried out attack simulation exercises towards Taiwan's main island on Saturday morning, Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement.

    The ministry said several batches of Chinese aircraft were detected in the Taiwan Strait and some crossed the median line. Taiwan's army broadcast a warning and used air reconnaissance patrol forces, naval ships and shore-based missiles to deal with the situation, it added.

