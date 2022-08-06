Taiwan says Chinese aircraft, ships carry out attack simulation exercises

PM Kishida warms to unions in hope of raising wages while labour unions see scope for cooperation with government
Chinese aircraft and ships carried out attack simulation exercises towards Taiwan's main island on Saturday morning, Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said several batches of Chinese aircraft were detected in the Taiwan Strait and some crossed the median line. Taiwan's army broadcast a warning and used air reconnaissance patrol forces, naval ships and shore-based missiles to deal with the situation, it added.