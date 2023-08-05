China's northeast inundated in Doksuri's wake

Floodwaters from Typhoon Doksuri continued to deluge farms and cities in northeast China into the weekend, with the country's disaster relief systems struggling to contain the aftermath of one of the strongest storms in years.

Almost 15,000 residents were moved out of the city of Shulan in corn-growing Jilin province, where one person was dead and four others missing, according to state media.

Rain has fallen continuously in Shulan since Aug 1, some areas getting 489mm of rainfall, five times the previous record. Bridges have collapsed and roads were damaged across the city, state media reported.

State news agency China News Service showed images of waterlogged streets around factories and homes in Shulan, a city of more than 700,000.