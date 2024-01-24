    বাংলা

    Former Taiwan ally Nauru re-establishes diplomatic ties with China

    China's foreign minister and his Nauru counterpart formally sign a document to restore bilateral relations at a ceremony in Beijing

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Jan 2024, 05:48 AM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2024, 05:48 AM

    China and Nauru on Wednesday re-established diplomatic ties, Chinese state media reported, after the tiny Pacific island nation unexpectedly severed relations with its now former ally Taiwan.

    During a ceremony in Beijing, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Nauru counterpart Lionel Aingimea formally signed a document to restore bilateral relations, with ties at the ambassadorial level resuming with immediate effect.

    Democratically governed Taiwan lost Nauru, one of its few remaining diplomatic allies, to China on Jan 15, just days after a new Taiwanese president was elected.

    China claims Taiwan as its own territory with no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taiwan strongly disputes.

    Nauru's government said it was seeking full resumption of diplomatic relations with China "in the best interests" of the country and its people.

    Nauru had recognised China before, between 2002 and 2005.

    "The government of the Republic of Nauru recognises that there is only one China in the world, the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legal government representing all of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," according to the document signed.

    Nauru also promised not to have any official exchanges with Taiwan.

    Taiwan's 12 remaining diplomatic allies include the Vatican, Guatemala and Paraguay, plus Palau, Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands in the Pacific.

