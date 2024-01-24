Former Taiwan ally Nauru re-establishes diplomatic ties with China

China claims Taiwan as its own territory with no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taiwan strongly disputes.

Nauru's government said it was seeking full resumption of diplomatic relations with China "in the best interests" of the country and its people.

Nauru had recognised China before, between 2002 and 2005.

"The government of the Republic of Nauru recognises that there is only one China in the world, the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legal government representing all of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," according to the document signed.

Nauru also promised not to have any official exchanges with Taiwan.

Taiwan's 12 remaining diplomatic allies include the Vatican, Guatemala and Paraguay, plus Palau, Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands in the Pacific.