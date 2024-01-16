China warns Philippines not to 'play with fire' over president's Taiwan remarks

China summoned the ambassador from the Philippines on Tuesday and warned the country "not to play with fire" after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr congratulated Taiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te on his election victory.

China was "strongly dissatisfied with and resolutely opposes these remarks," its foreign ministry spokesperson said, referring to Marcos congratulating Lai on Monday for winning Taiwan's election and referring to him as its next president.

"The relevant remarks of President Marcos constitute a serious violation of the One China principle and ... a serious breach of the political commitments made by the Philippines to the Chinese side, and a gross interference in China's internal affairs," spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

"China has lodged a strong protest with the Philippines at the earliest opportunity," and summoned its ambassador "to give China a responsible explanation", Mao said.