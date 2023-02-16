South Korea defence paper calls North 'enemy', estimates plutonium stockpile at 70 kg

South Korea released its latest defence white paper on Thursday, describing North Korea as its "enemy" for the first time in six years and reporting an increase in Pyongyang's stockpile of weapons-grade plutonium.

The biennial white paper offers a glimpse into the reclusive North's growing arsenal of nuclear weapons and missiles, as well as its conventional military capabilities.

The 2022 paper revived the description of the North Korean regime and military as "our enemy," last used in its 2016 edition, citing Pyongyang's ongoing weapons development, cyber and military provocations and its recent portrayal of the South as an "enemy."

"As North Korea continues to pose military threats without giving up nuclear weapons, its regime and military, which are the main agents of the execution, are our enemies," the document said.