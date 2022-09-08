Taiwan confident it can sign 'high standard' US trade deal

Taiwan is confident it can sign a "high standard" trade deal with the United States under a new framework, President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting group of US lawmakers on Thursday.

Washington and Taipei unveiled the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade in June, days after the Biden administration excluded the Chinese-claimed island from its Asia-focused economic plan designed to counter China's growing influence.

Tsai told the bipartisan US lawmaker delegation at a meeting in the presidential office that Taiwan would work with the United States to forge even closer trade and economic ties.