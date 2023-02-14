Taiwan says it has spotted no Chinese surveillance balloons

Taiwan has not spotted any surveillance balloons from China in its vicinity, the island's defence ministry said on Tuesday, as a dispute between China and the United States over spy balloons triggers worries about rising military tensions.

The US military on Feb 4 shot down what it called a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina.

China said the balloon was a civilian research craft that had mistakenly blown off course and on Monday it accused the United States of sending spy balloons over China. The United States denied that.

A Taiwan military intelligence officer said the armed forces had not seen any surveillance balloons from China near the island that were similar to the one shot down over the United States.