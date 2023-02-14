    বাংলা

    Taiwan says it has spotted no Chinese surveillance balloons

    The US military on Feb 4 shot down what it called a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Feb 2023, 07:38 AM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2023, 07:38 AM

    Taiwan has not spotted any surveillance balloons from China in its vicinity, the island's defence ministry said on Tuesday, as a dispute between China and the United States over spy balloons triggers worries about rising military tensions.

    The US military on Feb 4 shot down what it called a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina.

    China said the balloon was a civilian research craft that had mistakenly blown off course and on Monday it accused the United States of sending spy balloons over China. The United States denied that.

    A Taiwan military intelligence officer said the armed forces had not seen any surveillance balloons from China near the island that were similar to the one shot down over the United States.

    "The majority of the balloons near our waters were used for meteorological purposes," the officer, Major General Huang Wen-chi, told a regular briefing in Taipei, adding that weather balloons posed no serious security threat.

    He said the military would destroy any balloon approaching Taiwan's territory that posed "high security threats" but no such action had been necessary.

    The balloons detected near Taiwan had no steering capability and thus were unlikely to be used for surveillance, he added.

    The Financial Times reported this week cited unidentified Taiwan sources as saying that the island has observed dozens of Chinese military balloon flights in its airspace in recent years, far more than previously known.

    The ministry declined to comment on the report.

    Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and has ramped up its military activities near the island in recent years, raising fears Beijing might try to take control of it by force.

    Taiwan vows to defend itself if attacked, saying Beijing's sovereignty claims are void as the People's Republic of China has never governed the island.

    RELATED STORIES
    Patients lie on beds and stretchers in a hallway in the emergency department of a hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China, Jan 4, 2023.
    In COVID China, a hospital bed can hinge on who you know
    Privileged patients cut hospital queues because they knew someone, offered a bribe or paid people with connections, sources said
    A view shows high tides rising due to Cyclone Gabrielle in Arkles Bay, Auckland, New Zealand February 13, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.
    NZ declares national emergency over cyclone
    New Zealand declared a national state of emergency for only the third time in its history
    South Korean relatives of workers killed in a disaster at the Chosei coal mine, bow toward an altar for the victims at a mourning ceremony, in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, February 4, 2023. Reuters
    Families seek closure for wartime mine disaster as Japan-Korea relations thaw
    With renewed diplomatic efforts to improve relations, families of the men drafted to support Japan's war effort during its 1910-45 occupation of the Korean peninsula see a last chance for closure
    A man stacks up sandbags to protect a warehouse before the arrival of Cyclone Gabriele in Auckland, New Zealand, February 12, 2023.
    Cyclone Gabrielle lashes northern New Zealand
    Gabrielle is now sitting just north of New Zealand, with weather forecasters expecting rain and winds to intensify as it nears land during Monday and Tuesday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher