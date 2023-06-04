    বাংলা

    North Korea slams UN meeting on satellite launch, 'robbery' US demand

    Kim Yo Jong said the satellite launch was a "legitimate, self-defensive countermeasure" against increasing threats from the US and its allies

    Reuters
    Published : 4 June 2023, 04:45 AM
    Updated : 4 June 2023, 04:45 AM

    North Korea denounced the UN Security Council for holding a meeting on its recent satellite launch upon "robbery demands" from the US, vowing to continue rejecting sanctions and taking "self-defensive" action, state media KCNA said on Sunday.

    The US called for a UNSC meeting last week to discuss North Korea's attempt to put its first spy satellite in orbit, which ended in failure with the booster and payload plunging into the sea.

    Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a powerful ruling party official, said the meeting was another sign that the council served as a US "political appendage" by accepting Washington's "robbery demands" to ignore the country's right to space development.

    "I am very offended that the UNSC routinely criticises our exercise of sovereign rights as the United States wants, and strongly condemn and reject this as the most unfair, prejudiced act of interfering in internal affairs and infringing our sovereignty," Kim said in a statement carried by KCNA.

    She said the satellite launch was a "legitimate, self-defensive countermeasure" against increasing threats from the US and its allies, which Pyongyang have accused of rekindling tension with their annual springtime military drills.

    North Korea will never acknowledge UN sanctions resolutions "even if they slap them hundred, thousand times," she said, pledging to continue exercising its sovereign rights, including launching spy satellites.

    In another dispatch, KCNA published a commentary by Kim Myong Chol, whom it described as an international affairs analyst, criticising a resolution adopted by the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) security committee.

    North Korea had informed the IMO of a time frame of its planned satellite launch, and the resolution "strongly" condemned the isolated country's missile tests "which seriously threatened the safety of seafarers and international shipping."

    The analyst also accused the IMO of being "completely politicised" by following the US and its allies' "anti-North Korea, hostile policy."

    RELATED STORIES
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae meet with members of the Non-permanent Satellite Launch Preparatory Committee, as he inspects the country's first military reconnaissance satellite, in Pyongyang, North Korea May 16, 2023, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on May 17, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS
    N Korea to launch first military spy satellite in June
    Nuclear-armed North Korea completed development of its first military spy satellite, and leader Kim Jong Un has approved final preparations for the launch
    People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what it called a space satellite toward the south, in Seoul, South Korea, May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
    N Korea satellite plunges in sea in 'rushed' failure
    The flight is the nuclear-armed state's sixth satellite launch attempt, and the first since 2016
    People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what it called a space satellite toward the south, in Seoul, South Korea, May 31, 2023.
    Why N Korea's satellite launch attempt may be 'first of many'
    Since 1998, North Korea has launched five satellites, two of which appeared to have made it into orbit, including in its last attempt in 2016
    People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what it called a space satellite toward the south, in Seoul, South Korea, May 31, 2023.
    N Korean satellite plunges into sea after rocket failure
    The new "Chollima-1" satellite launch rocket failed because of instability in the engine and fuel system, as the country targets launching a military satellite in June

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan