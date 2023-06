North Korea slams UN meeting on satellite launch, 'robbery' US demand

North Korea denounced the UN Security Council for holding a meeting on its recent satellite launch upon "robbery demands" from the US, vowing to continue rejecting sanctions and taking "self-defensive" action, state media KCNA said on Sunday.

The US called for a UNSC meeting last week to discuss North Korea's attempt to put its first spy satellite in orbit, which ended in failure with the booster and payload plunging into the sea.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a powerful ruling party official, said the meeting was another sign that the council served as a US "political appendage" by accepting Washington's "robbery demands" to ignore the country's right to space development.