Former soldier raises war awareness by touring Taiwan on foot

Dressed in camouflage and holding a plastic rifle, Tsai Tsung-lin has been tramping around Taiwan on foot for more than a month with one message to his compatriots: be prepared for war.

The 22-year-old former soldier, discharged from the army in July, hopes his journey can help increase civil defence awareness and unite the people of Taiwan amid tensions with China.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up military activity to try to force democratically governed Taiwan to accept Beijing's sovereignty, despite strong objections from the government in Taipei.