Taiwan president says US visits reinforce island's determination to defend itself

Recent visits by guests from the United States have reinforced Taiwan's determination to defend itself, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday as she met the latest US lawmaker to arrive on the island in defiance of Beijing.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory against the strong objections of the democratically elected government in Taipei, launched military drills near the island after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited in early August.

About a week later she was followed by five other law makers and late on Thursday, Senator Marsha Blackburn touched down in Taipei.

Meeting at the presidential office, Tsai praised the visits.