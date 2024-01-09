Weak economy, COVID rampage likely shrank China's population again in 2023

The data will add to concerns that the world's second-largest economy's growth prospects are diminishing due to fewer workers and consumers, while costs with elderly care and retirement benefits put more strain on indebted local governments.

"The slower-than-expected economic recovery and the uncertainty of the future in China play a bigger role" in fertility than any positive effect coming from lifting COVID curbs, said Xiujian Peng, senior research fellow at the Centre of Policy Studies at Victoria University in Melbourne.

Demographers expect deaths to have risen sharply, as the COVID-19 virus swept through China's 1.41 billion population early last year after Beijing unexpectedly removed restrictions in December 2022.

China reported 121,889 total COVID deaths to the World Health Organisation, most of which would have occurred after the curbs were dismantled. The UN body had criticised Beijing for underreporting deaths, which officials repeatedly denied.

Overwhelmed crematoriums and pressure on doctors not to classify deaths as COVID-related had fuelled suspicion over China's data transparency. In a rare move last July, China's Zhejiang province, home to 5% of the country's population, reported a 70% surge in cremations in January-March last year. The data has since been taken down.

One study by Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center estimated 1.87 million excess deaths over what would normally be expected from all causes among Chinese older than 30 between December 2022 and January 2023.

University of Michigan demographer Zhou Yun said next week's data may underreport the population decline to hide the magnitude of the COVID impact and project optimism.

"Population data reporting in China is as much a demographic issue as it is a political event," she said.

The population dip comes as China grapples with the challenge of a rapidly ageing demographic. The number of people older than 60 years is expected to increase from around 280 million currently to over 400 million by 2035 - more than the population of the United States.