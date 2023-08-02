Rescuers focus on flooded city south of Beijing after historic rains in north China

China on Wednesday doubled down on rescue efforts in Zhuozhou, a flooded city of over 600,000 residents southwest of Beijing, as the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri continued to wreak havoc on swathes of the city twice the size of Paris.

Zhuozhou is in Hebei province, which has borne the brunt of the worst storms to hit northern China in over a decade. At least 20 people were killed in the flooded region and more than 134,000 displaced, with provincial authorities declaring a state of emergency, as rainfall has averaged 355 mm (14 inches) since Saturday, the heaviest since at least July 2012.

At the confluence of several rivers, Zhuozhou is one of the hardest hit cities in Hebei as floodwaters migrated downstream, according to state media, waterlogging residential areas more than twice the size of the French capital, and affecting nearly 650 hectares of agricultural land.

The local public security bureau said on Tuesday the city faced water shortages and a partial power outage, adding that it was in urgent need of boats, rafts, life jackets and emergency supply for rescue work. Zhuozhou borders Beijing, which was inundated with the most rainfall in 140 years between Saturday and early Wednesday, official data showed.

Residents said waters rose as high as four metres (13 ft). Residents forced to leave their homes were temporarily resettled in high-rise buildings, but lacked access to electricity and water, local media reported.