China's Communist Party leadership reshuffle: what to look for

THE NEXT PREMIER

In the past, an incoming premier was typically no older than 67, had served as a vice premier, and had managed several provincial-level economies as party chief.

Both Wang Yang and Hu Chunhua tick those boxes, while the likes of Li Qiang and Ding Xuexiang have weaker credentials but are seen to have Xi's solid trust.

China's economic difficulties could tip the choice in favour of a more experienced economic hand, many analysts say.

Scenario: Wang Yang becomes premier.

Wang, 67, is chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a political advisory body. He ranks 4th on the current PSC and is the most senior among the candidates.

One factor not in Wang's favour, some analysts say, is his perceived affiliation with the Communist Youth League, a once-influential group associated with Li Keqiang that has lost power under Xi.

Others argue Wang would have gained Xi's trust after having kept a low profile and serving loyally alongside him in the PSC in the past five years.

Wang's age would limit him to one term - a point in his favour, party-watchers say, as he would be less threatening in Xi's eyes given that he would be unlikely to outlast Xi in a position of power.

Scenario: Hu Chunhua becomes premier.

Hu, 59, is one of four vice premiers and also rose through the ranks of the Youth League.