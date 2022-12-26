South Korea scrambles jets as North Korea sends drones over border

The drones are the first confirmed to have come from the isolated neighbour since 2017, when a North Korean drone believed to be on a spy mission crashed and was found on a mountain near the border.

In 2014, a North Korean drone was discovered on a South Korean border island.

Those drones were considered crude aircraft mounted with cameras.

MISSILE TESTS AND MILITARY EXERCISES

Lee said the North Korean drones on Monday were small, of about two metres, but he gave no further details including what equipment, if any, they were carrying.

North Korea has no government spokespeople and its state media made no mention of the drones.

Relations between North Korea and US ally South Korea have been poor for decades but have recently been growing even more tense after a new, conservative government took over in South Korea and North Korea presses on with its nuclear and missile programmes.

South Korea and US forces have responded to a record number of North Korean missile tests this year with stepped up military exercises. North Korea sees such exercises as preparations for an invasion.

Those have been met with more tests and drills from North Korea, including rare warplane sorties near the border.

South Korea's transport ministry said earlier that flights departing from its Incheon and Gimpo airports were suspended following a request from the military.

The suspension began at 1:08 pm (0408 GMT) at Gimpo and at 1:22 pm at Incheon and lasted for about an hour before flight departures resumed at around 2:10 pm, a ministry official said.

While scrambling to counter the drones, a South Korean KA-1 light attack aircraft crashed shortly after departing its Wonju base in the country's east, a defence ministry official said. Its two pilots were able to escape before the crash and are in the hospital.