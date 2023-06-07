China's wheat growers face 'disaster' after heavy rain batters crop

About one-third of China's wheat is grown in Henan province, earning it the nickname the granary of China. With roughly 30 million metric tons expected to be affected nationally by the rains, out of a forecast bumper crop for all of China of 137 million metric tons, the losses may mean rising grain imports into the world's biggest wheat consumer.

About a third of the wheat across southern Henan has sprouted, said a harvester driver operating on a nearby farm who has worked his way north from Anhui province over the last week. He declined to give his name.

The rains have also impacted neighbouring provinces like Anhui, Shanxi and Shandong, though it's too early to say how extensive the damage is, but it could increase the need for more overseas grain.

"Imports of wheat into China are already going up. If there is damage to the crop ... then it's likely that China will need to increase its imports next year. So obviously that would have an impact on global prices and an impact on global markets," said Darin Friedrichs, co-founder of Shanghai-based Sitonia Consulting.

However, China's large grain stocks should protect against any impact on food prices, he said.

Any higher imports would also come just as the El Nino weather pattern is set to sharply reduce output in major wheat producer Australia and as the ongoing war in Ukraine continues to curtail its grain exports.