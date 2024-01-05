US readies aid as Japan earthquake death toll nears 100

The United States said on Friday it is preparing military logistical support and aid for regions in Japan devastated by an earthquake that killed 94 people, forced about 33,000 people to leave their homes, and has left over 200 people unaccounted for.

"The US is here to support our friend and ally in its earthquake response. Military logistical support, food, and other supplies are being readied," US ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel posted on social media site X, formerly Twitter.

Japan is in talks with the US about emergency assistance and rejected offers for help from other countries including China for the time being.

"We are not accepting any personnel or material aid from other countries or regions at the moment given the situation on the ground and the effort that would be required to receive them," Japan's top spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi said.