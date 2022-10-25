Vietnam party chief to visit China's Xi next week

The chief of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong will visit China next week on the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Vietnam's government said on Tuesday, in a rare overseas trip by the ageing leader.

The visit to Beijing will take place from Oct 30 to Nov 2 the government said, without elaborating. It was also reported in Chinese state media on Tuesday.

Trong, 78, on Sunday sent a message to Xi congratulating him on his precedent-breaking third term as party chief, expressing hope of "further strengthening political trust, and setting a great direction for future development of the relationship between the two countries."