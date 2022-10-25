    বাংলা

    Vietnam party chief to visit China's Xi next week

    The visit to Beijing will take place from Oct 30 to Nov 2 the government said, without elaborating

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Oct 2022, 07:59 AM
    Updated : 25 Oct 2022, 07:59 AM

    The chief of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong will visit China next week on the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Vietnam's government said on Tuesday, in a rare overseas trip by the ageing leader.

    The visit to Beijing will take place from Oct 30 to Nov 2 the government said, without elaborating. It was also reported in Chinese state media on Tuesday.

    Trong, 78, on Sunday sent a message to Xi congratulating him on his precedent-breaking third term as party chief, expressing hope of "further strengthening political trust, and setting a great direction for future development of the relationship between the two countries."

    China is Vietnam's largest trading partner and a key source of imports for its fast-growing economy, including raw materials and machinery for its crucial manufacturing sector.

    Bilateral trade rose 10.2% in the first nine months of this year from a year earlier to $132.38 billion, according to official Vietnamese data, nearly 70% of that imports to Vietnam.

    Though the two neighbours have a long history of mistrust and territorial disputes, including over islands and waters in the South China Sea, their Communist parties remain officially close.

    Like Xi, Trong has also stayed on as party chief beyond the usual tenure of one or two terms, cementing his influence in a party traditionally governed by consensus among its politburo and powerful central committee. His last trip abroad was to Russia.

    Vietnam and China are among the last five communist-ruled states in the world, along with Cuba, Laos and North Korea.

    RELATED STORIES
    A pedestrian stands on the corner of a flooded street as heavy rains affect Sydney, Australia, October 6, 2022.
    Southeast Australia braces for more rain
    Authorities overnight told hundreds of residents to evacuate from the New South Wales (NSW) town of Narrabri, home to 12,000 and about 550km northwest of Sydney
    A Taiwan flag can be seen at Liberty Square in Taipei, Taiwan, July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang
    Taiwan to boost energy inventories amid China threat
    China's blockade drills around Taiwan have heightened concerns on the island about the prospect of an attack by its giant neighbour
    North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un oversees a missile launch at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 10, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Two Koreas exchange warning shots
    The North's military said it fired 10 rocket artillery rounds after a South Korean navy ship violated the NLL and fired warning shots
    Chinese President Xi Jinping waves after his speech as the new Politburo Standing Committee members meet the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China Oct 23, 2022.
    The power of one: Xi solidifies grip at party congress
    The precedent-breaking third term for Xi secures his place as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher