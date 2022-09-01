Australia needs workers but a million are stuck at the door

Of these, about 370,000 are visas in key temporary categories of visitors, students and skilled visas that are key for the country's economic recovery. It also includes applicants already in Australia and looking to change their visa status to a more permanent one.

The delays are largely due to resource shortages at immigration offices and a huge backlog of applications that were left unattended for two years as the pandemic forced the government to seal the borders.

Australia's labour squeeze comes as competition for skilled labour intensifies around the world, especially in industries where the COVID-19 pandemic forced employers to cut jobs or push staff to work remotely.

Industrialised nations like the United States and others in the EU and Asia have been looking to loosen immigration rules and sweeten offers to attract the best talent. New Zealand is also making temporary changes to immigration rules to fill a labour gap.

The new Australian government led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is bringing together politicians, business, unions and others to thrash out the problem at a national Jobs and Skills Summit this week.