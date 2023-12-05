Japan's frontier islanders decry lack of plan to aid Taiwanese fleeing attack

Sonkichi Sakihara recalls chancing upon some of the last refugees to arrive on Yonaguni: four men who had sailed more than 2,000 kilometres from Vietnam to reach Japan's westernmost inhabited island. It was 1977.

"I was out checking for stowaways from Taiwan when I found them," Sakihara, 80, said at his family store near the port where he encountered the group, among 113 Vietnamese to make the journey after the war ended.

Today, some residents of Yonaguni foresee another refugee crisis that they say their isolated outpost and its dwindling population of less than 1,700 would be ill-equipped to handle. Just 110 kilometres to the west, and occasionally visible from Yonaguni, is Taiwan, the self-ruled island of 24 million that China asserts is its territory and which Beijing is menacing with simulated missile strikes and other displays of military firepower.

Concerned about the potential for conflict, Japan has embarked on its biggest defence build-up since World War Two. But the $290 billion outlay comes without a parallel plan to prepare Yonaguni for a possible humanitarian crisis that residents like Sakihara say could quickly overwhelm their shores.

In interviews with Reuters, more than two dozen current and former Japanese officials and residents said hundreds, if not thousands of refugees could try to reach Yonaguni in boats if China attacked Taiwan. Tokyo, they said, has no plan to deal with them, and locals' pleas for help have gone unanswered.

"It's like their mouths are taped shut," said Yonaguni mayor Kenichi Itokazu, referring to the central government. Pinned to a noticeboard at his town hall was a list of typhoons and other crises to have visited the island, including the arrival of the Vietnamese.

Itokazu said he had appealed for help directly to Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno when he came to Yonaguni in July, but again got no response.