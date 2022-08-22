Australia PM to release report into predecessor's secret ministries on Tuesday

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he will release a report on Tuesday from the solicitor general on his predecessor Scott Morrison being secretly sworn into five ministries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Albanese said it wasn't suggested Morrison's actions were illegal but they raised questions over political conventions and checks on power in a democracy.

"There is a basic fundamental weakness in checks and balances. If no-one knows who the minister is, then how can they be held to account for decisions which are made?" Albanese told reporters on Monday.

Albanese said his office had received the advice from the country's second highest law officer and he would be briefed on Monday, adding it would be publicly released on Tuesday after a meeting of his government's Cabinet.