The power crunch in China's Sichuan and why it matters

The southwestern province of Sichuan, China's biggest hydropower producer, has seen its supply capability slump due to a long drought across the Yangtze basin, stoking fears the country could suffer another devastating power shortage.

Sichuan's accounts for 30% of China's total hydroelectric generation and it normally delivers a massive power surplus to the rest of the country. But it is now receiving electricity from other provinces after weeks of minimal rainfall and extreme temperatures in excess of 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

Here is what you need to know about the power crunch.

WHY IS SICHUAN SUFFERING POWER SHORTAGES?

Hydropower is the biggest source of electricity supply in Sichuan, accounting for more than 80% of total power production.

May to October is typically Sichuan's rainy season, allowing hydropower stations to maximise output to meet peak summer demand.