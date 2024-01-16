US decries Nauru's 'unfortunate' ditching of Taiwan, warns on China's promises

The US official who heads the body that handles unofficial ties with Taiwan on Tuesday decried Nauru's "unfortunate" decision to break ties with Taipei shortly after an election and warned that Beijing's promises often go unfulfilled.

The Pacific, where tiny Nauru is located, has become a source of intense competition for influence between Washington, which has traditionally viewed it as its backyard, and Beijing, which has targeted Taiwanese diplomatic allies there.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory with no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taiwan strongly disputes.

US officials have previously expressed concern at China whittling away at Taiwan's allies, especially in Central America. After Nauru ended ties with Taiwan on Monday, just two days after a presidential election in Taiwan, the island is left with only 12 countries that formally recognise it.

Laura Rosenberger, chair of the Virginia-based American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), told reporters in Taipei that Nauru's move was "unfortunate" and the United States encourages all countries to expand engagement with Taiwan.