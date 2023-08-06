Six dead in 'tragic' house fire in Australia's Queensland

Five boys and their father were killed after fire ripped through a house in Australia's Queensland state early on Sunday, police said.

The man's wife, mother of the boys, escaped unharmed from the property on Russell Island, a small community about 60 km (40 miles) southeast of Brisbane, said police Superintendent Mat Kelly.

"She's terribly emotionally distressed at the moment," Kelly told reporters in the nearby town of Redland Bay, adding that the woman had "lost her entire family".