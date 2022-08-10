Dozens missing after Greece rescues 29 migrants from capsized boat

Dozens of migrants are reported missing from a sunken boat after Greece's coastguard rescued 29 in the Aegean Sea on Wednesday.

The rescued migrants said their boat had set out from Antalya, Turkey, heading towards Italy with 60 to 80 people aboard, according to a coastguard spokesperson.

It had capsized and sunk off the island of Karpathos in the southern Aegean, spokesperson Nikos Kokkalas told state television. The search and rescue operation had begun in the early morning hours amid strong winds, he added.