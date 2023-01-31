    বাংলা

    Memphis police dismiss 6th officer in Tyre Nichols case, local TV report

    The five other officers dismissed from the force have been charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Jan 2023, 06:11 PM
    Updated : 30 Jan 2023, 06:11 PM

    A sixth Memphis police officer has been dismissed from the force for his involvement in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, local media reported on Monday, days after video footage of the killing was released to the public.

    The officer - identified as Preston Hemphill - was relieved of duty, News Channel 3 reported, citing the Memphis Police Department. No criminal charges have been announced against Hemphill.

    The five other officers dismissed from the force have been charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression in the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten by police after a traffic stop.

    On Friday, the department released footage from body-worn cameras and a camera mounted on a utility pole showing officers kicking, punching and striking Nichols with a baton in his mother's neighborhood after the Jan. 7 traffic stop. He was hospitalised and died of his injuries three days later.

    The Memphis Police Department was not immediately available for comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rodney Wells, a stepfather, and RowVaughn Wells a mother of Tyre Nichols, a young Black man who was killed during a traffic stop by Memphis police officers, take the stage with their attorney Ben Crump, during a news conference at Mt. Olive Cathedral CME Church in Memphis, Tennessee, US, January 27, 2023.
    Tyre Nichols' death must galvanise police reform efforts: attorney
    "Shame on us if we don't use his tragic death to finally get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed," Ben Crump said
    Demonstrators take part in a protest to demand Peru's President Dina Boluarte to step down, in Lima, Peru, January 28, 2023. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
    Protester dies as Peru crisis continues
    The death of Victor Santisteban Yacsavilca brings to 58 the nationwide toll in the protests that began in early December
    Representational image: Cocaine, found in over 1,700 tins of wall filler, after German authorities seized more than 16 tonnes of cocaine in the northern port city of Hamburg, Germany, February 24, 2020.
    Colombia cocaine seizures break record in 2022
    Security forces seized 671 tonnes of the drug last year, surpassing the 2021 total by about 1.7 tonnes
    24 people were killed in a bus accident in Peru
    Peru bus plunges off cliff, killing at least 24
    The tragedy, involving a bus for the company Q'Orianka Tours Aguila Dorada, occurred in the district of El Alto in the far north of Peru

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher